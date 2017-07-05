Family of Orleans inmate says he's not getting medicines, health is deteriorating

The family of an Orleans Parish Jail inmate is saying he isn't getting the medication he needs. Family members say Jamal Washington was arrested on a parole violation a month ago, and they say his health is deteriorating rapidly.more>>
The city on Wednesday announced proposed changes to the New Orleans Police Department’s pay and job classification structure in an effort to increase the number of officers on the street by addressing long-standing retention issues and to incentivize long-term careers on the force.more>>
At number 14 on our countdown is wide receiver Ted Ginn, Jr.more>>
Coming in at number 15 is safety Vonn Bell.more>>
Our typical summer pattern will continue into Friday.more>>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.more>>
The photograph was uncovered in formerly top secret files in the National Archives. Earhart disappeared in July 1937.more>>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.more>>
A note left with the dog read, “My owner was in an abusive relationship and couldn’t afford to get me on the flight. She didn’t want to leave me, with all her heart,...but she has no other option.”more>>
An explosion has occurred on Eglin Air Force Base near Fort Walton Beach, FL.more>>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.more>>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.more>>
A Lakewood man suffered severe injuries after an Independence Day fireworks explosion.more>>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.more>>
In a study, researchers found that mosquitoes consume Type O blood twice as often as those with Type A.more>>
