Rep. Scalise in serious condition after surgery to manage infection

Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is in serious condition after undergoing surgery for an infection that landed him back in the intensive care unit Wednesday, according to a news release from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The hospital sent the following:

"Congressman Steve Scalise underwent surgery for the management of infection. He tolerated the procedure well. He remains in serious condition. We will provide updates as appropriate."

Scalise had been moved out of ICU June 22.

Scalise was shot in the hip on June 14 when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice of Republican lawmakers in Alexandria, Virginia.

Four others were also wounded, and the attacker was killed. Doctors said Scalise was near death when he arrived at the hospital.

