Rep. Scalise re-admitted to ICU due to infection

Louisiana Rep. Steve Scalise is once again in the intensive care unit, according to a news release Wednesday from MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

The hospital sent the following:

"Congressman Steve Scalise has been readmitted to the Intensive Care Unit at MedStar Washington Hospital Center due to new concerns for infection. His condition is listed as serious. We will provide another update tomorrow, July 6."

Scalise had been moved out of ICU June 22.

Scalise was shot in the hip on June 14 when a gunman opened fire at a baseball practice of Republican lawmakers in Alexandria, Virginia.

Four others were also wounded, and the attacker was killed. Doctors said Scalise was near death when he arrived at the hospital.

