TD #4 forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Depression #4 has formed in the far Eastern Atlantic.

Chief Meteorologist David Bernard says the depression is around 1,500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles. It is not expected to become a tropical storm at this time. More importantly, it is not a threat to the Gulf of Mexico or Louisiana in the near future, if at all.

Highest sustained winds are 35 mph. It is moving WNW at 14 mph. The depression is forecast to become a weak disturbance in 48 hours. The remnants of the depression could be near the Bahamas in about five days.

