NOPD arrest 16 for illegal guns during busy holiday weekend

With more than 400,000 visitors visiting the French Quarter last weekend during the Essence Festival and the 4th of July holiday, Eighth District officers confiscated a total of 16 illegal guns and two pellet guns.



Since Friday, June 30, officers arrested 16 people in multiple areas of the district. Most illegal gun arrests were made in the 400 to 600 block of Bourbon Street. Others were arrested on Canal Street, Exchange Place and Dauphine Street.



Chief Michael Harrison spoke about the successful weekend during a press conference announcing pay increases and other changes within the department.



“I want to thank the men and women of NOPD for their outstanding efforts in keeping the city safe during this year's Essence Festival and 4th of July weekend," Harrison said. “All officers were engaged and they were very proactive. Because of our efforts, we had no Essence Fest-related incidents and no 4th of July-related incidents.”



During this time last year, Eighth District officers confiscated a total of two guns and arrested or issued summons to 139 individuals. Officers also made nine narcotics arrests in the district this past weekend.

