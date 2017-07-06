Your Weather Authority: Summer heat continues, rain may come this weekend

The typical summer pattern will continue into Friday.more>>
The typical summer pattern will continue into Friday.more>>
The woman was sexually assaulted when she went to buy drugs from a man she knew.more>>
The woman was sexually assaulted when she went to buy drugs from a man she knew.more>>
Tropical Depression #4 has formed in the far Eastern Atlantic. Chief Meteorologist David Bernard says the depression is around 1,500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.more>>
Tropical Depression #4 has formed in the far Eastern Atlantic. Chief Meteorologist David Bernard says the depression is around 1,500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.more>>
Living the dream. It's a phrase used often by many but for Michael Mauti, it was his reality.more>>
Living the dream. It's a phrase used often by many but for Michael Mauti, it was his reality.more>>
Since Friday, June 30, officers arrested 16 people in multiple areas of the district. Most illegal gun arrests were made in the 400 to 600 block of Bourbon Street. Others were arrested on Canal Street, Exchange Place and Dauphine Street. Chief Michael Harriso...more>>
Since Friday, June 30, officers arrested 16 people in multiple areas of the district. Most illegal gun arrests were made in the 400 to 600 block of Bourbon Street. Others were arrested on Canal Street, Exchange Place and Dauphine Street. Chief Michael Harriso...more>>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.more>>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.more>>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.more>>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.more>>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.more>>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.more>>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.more>>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.more>>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.more>>
The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after two early morning shootings and a deadly vehicle pursuit overnight in downtown Savannah.more>>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.more>>
The Baxley Police Department says the infamous pair responsible for attacking a mother and daughter at their chicken stand have turned themselves in.more>>
Experts say that this new scam comes as hackers realize people are more aware of suspicious emails, but still trust text messages.more>>
Experts say that this new scam comes as hackers realize people are more aware of suspicious emails, but still trust text messages.more>>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.more>>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.more>>
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.more>>
Prosecutors say Hobby Lobby has agreed to adopt internal policies for importing cultural property and training its personnel.more>>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.more>>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.more>>