Your Weather Authority: Summer heat continues, rain may come this weekend

The typical summer pattern will continue into Friday.

Highs will continue to reach the low to mid-90s and feel more like the triple digits. There will be a chance for a few spotty storms each afternoon.

Strong high pressure has kept a lid on rain chances this week, but it will break down over the weekend and bring scattered showers and storms.

This will likely last into early next week. Highs should be in the upper 80s to near 90 through the weekend.

Tropical Depression 4 has formed in the central Atlantic. It is expected to continue on a west-northwest path over the next few days, and it is not expected to be an issue for the Gulf Coast.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.