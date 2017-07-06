Landrieu prepares for the State of the City address

Crime is expected to be a central theme in New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s state of the city address Thursday night.

On Wednesday, Landrieu acknowledged the increase in New Orleans crime, calling it unacceptable.

Landrieu is proposing an additional $9 million for the NOPS’s annual budget.

Police Association of New Orleans President Mike Glasser said he introduced a new pay plan to Landrieu and the civil service commission.

According to Glasser, the NOPD is about 30 percent understaffed and the homicide division is half empty.

Glasser said, on average, the NOPD loses a little more than 10 officers a month. But the new compensation plan could change that.

“What we're trying to do today is create potential within this organization and make them want to come and make them want to stay, more importantly,” Glasser said.

If approved, the plan will increase all officers' pay by 10 percent, even recruits just joining the force.

Pay grades would also be changed. Right now, most detectives are paid the same as traffic officers with similar experience.

