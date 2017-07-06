Landrieu prepares for the State of the City address

Crime is expected to be a central theme in New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s state of the city address Thursday night.more>>
The typical summer pattern will continue into Friday.more>>
The woman was sexually assaulted when she went to buy drugs from a man she knew.more>>
Tropical Depression #4 has formed in the far Eastern Atlantic. Chief Meteorologist David Bernard says the depression is around 1,500 miles east of the Lesser Antilles.more>>
Living the dream. It's a phrase used often by many but for Michael Mauti, it was his reality.more>>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.more>>
Investigators say there were no other remains inside the child's casket, and they are trying to figure out the origin of the casket.more>>
It's National Fried Chicken Day when Chicken Claus comes down the hallway and delivers delicious, crispy fried wings and hot sauce to all the good people.more>>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.more>>
The woman allegedly chased their son until he crashed his motorcycle after becoming angry he and his friends didn’t let her merge.more>>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.more>>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.more>>
A Hawaii teacher says she was forced to hold her 27-month old son on her lap for three and a half hours, after United Airlines gave the toddler's seat to a standby passenger.more>>
Hobby Lobby has been hit with a big fine from the federal government for illegal smuggling.more>>
Doctors rushed to deliver the woman’s baby, who was seven days from his due date.more>>
