Woman carjacked Uptown near Lusher Charter School

A woman was carjacked near the Fortier campus of Lusher Charter School early Thursday morning.

The incident happened just after 2 a.m. in the 6200 block of LaSalle Street.

The victim, a 57-year-old woman, was approached by a suspect, described as an armed black man, who forced her out of her 2006 White Kia Sorrento and leave her purse.

The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene with the purse in the vehicle.

The vehicle bears the Louisiana license plate number YJP500.

