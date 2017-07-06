Chef John Folse: Boiled corn

Conventional wisdom in Louisiana says that sweet corn should never be boiled. If corn was tender and sweet enough to boil, it should either be eaten raw off the cob or warmed just long enough in hot water to melt butter. However, boiling corn a few minutes with sugar and cream brings out the vegetable’s full sweetness.

Prep Time: 10 Minutes

Yields: 6 Servings

Ingredients:

6 ears of corn, shucked and cleaned

2 quarts water

2 cups heavy whipping cream

½ cup sugar

½ cup butter, divided

salt and black pepper to taste

Method:

In a large pot, combine water, cream, sugar and ¼ cup butter over medium-high heat. Bring to a rolling boil, add corn to pot and cook 3–5 minutes. Using a pair of tongs or a slotted spoon, transfer corn to a stainless steel bowl. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Add remaining butter and toss bowl gently to coat corn. Butter will melt as it comes in contact with corn. Serve hot.

