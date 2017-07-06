NOPD searching for French Quarter robbery suspect

New Orleans police are asking for the public's help finding and identifying an individual believed to be responsible for a Wednesday robbery in the French Quarter.

Just before 6 p.m., police responded to a call reporting a simple robbery near the intersection of Governor Nicholls and Chartres streets.

When they arrived, and after further investigation, the officers found a man sitting on the sidewalk on Chartres Street with blood on his head, clothes and on the nearby sidewalk.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of the cuts on his head.

Around 5:40 p.m., the victim told police he was walking eastbound on Chartres Street when an unknown individual approached and hit him with his fist in the back of the head, causing the victim to fall to the ground and strike his head against a brick wall.

The suspect then searched the victim’s pockets and found the victim’s wallet.

The suspect then saw a witness and dropped the wallet before fleeing the scene on foot, heading south on Governor Nicholls Street and onto Decatur Street.

The suspect in this incident is described as a black man with a thin build and unshaven face, standing about five feet 10 inches tall, weighing about 165 pounds.

The suspect was last seen wearing a dark blue T-shirt, blue jeans, and blue sneakers.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or the suspect is asked to contact Eighth District detectives at 504-658-6080.

