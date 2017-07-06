Two-year-old dies of suspected drowning at family holiday party

A two-year-old Lockport boy died Tuesday after authorities suspect he drowned in a Raceland swimming pool.

Kevin Cortez III was pronounced dead at Ochsner St. Anne General Hospital after family members made efforts to revive him at the scene.

Around 11:45 a.m. Tuesday, Lafourche Parish deputies were called to a home in the 100 block of North Service Road in Raceland reporting a two-year-old found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a family gathering.

Investigators learned the Cortez was last seen playing with other children inside the home. A short time later, it was discovered he was no longer inside the house, and adults began searching for him.

The boy’s father found him at the bottom of a pool on the property.

Family members performed CPR at the scene. Cortez was then taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Investigators do not suspect foul play in the incident.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.