Delta adds more flights from MSY

Beginning next year, Delta Airlines will add seasonal weekend flights between Louis Armstrong International Airport and Boston Logan Airport.

The airline says the Saturday and Sunday flights will begin on February 10, 2018, and continue through April of 2018.

The announcement was paired with news that Delta is adding flights between Boston and Pittsburgh as well.

"Delta is committed to becoming Boston's global carrier of choice, and we continue to invest in Boston with our new Pittsburgh and New Orleans service for business and leisure customers," said Joe Esposito, Delta's Vice President — Network Planning, Americas.

A June update from Armstrong International says the airport now has 15 airlines offering 57 non-stop destinations. Later this year, the airport says it will begin a new, daily departure to San Francisco.

