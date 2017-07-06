Man jailed in death of 9-month old in Hammond

A 28-year-old man is behind bars and charged with the murder of a 9-month old infant, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

A spokesperson for the sheriff's office says 28-year old Benjamin Joseph Carter Sr. was taken into custody July 3 and charged with Second Degree Murder.

Deputies responded a Hammond residence around 3:45 p.m. Monday afternoon regarding an unresponsive infant. Deputies immediately attempted to revive the infant however efforts were not successful.

Autopsy findings indicate the baby died from blunt force trauma.

