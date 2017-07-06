Allergic reaction complaints prompt protein bar recall

. People who do not have nut allergies can safely consume the products. (Source: FDA photo)

People allergic to peanuts and tree nuts need to get rid of some snacks.

The Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of Clif Bar protein bars July 6 because some people are complaining about allergic reactions. The company has a variety of products designed for children and adults. People who do not have nut allergies can safely consume the products.

The recalled items have multiple Lot Codes and expiration dates. Click here for a list of all items involved.

Consumers can take the recalled items back to stores where they were purchased for refunds.

