Allergic reaction complaints prompt protein bar recall

An arrest has been made in the death of a Loomis armored transport employee who was gunned down May 31 at a Mid-City bank.more>>
Summer doldrums are settling into Southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.more>>
Kenner Representative Julie Stokes-R will no longer seek the position of State Treasurer after being diagnosed with breast cancer.more>>
The Food and Drug Administration announced a recall of Clif Bar protein bars July 6 because some people are complaining about allergic reactions.more>>
A 28-year-old man is behind bars and charged with the murder of a 9-month old infant, according to the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.more>>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.more>>
The 3-to-4-month-old baby was buried in South Jersey last Thursday.more>>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.more>>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.more>>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.more>>
The man had become obsessed with the family because he thought their dogs were using the bathroom in his yard, the victim’s wife says.more>>
Officials with the Department of Corrections say they are currently on the hunt for an inmate who escaped a South Carolina prison.more>>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.more>>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.more>>
A Florida woman who tried to hide a baggie of meth in her buttocks got caught when cops searched her.more>>
