2 men indicted in attempted robbery, death of Loomis employee

An arrest has been made in the death of a Loomis armored transport employee who was gunned down May 31 in an attempted robbery at a Mid-City bank.

James McBride, 33, was killed in the incident at Galvez and Tulane.

The U.S. attorney's office released the following:

Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced that DELTOINE SCOTT, age 24, and JEROME KIEFFER, age 24, both of New Orleans, were indicted today by a federal grand jury for charges of attempted bank robbery resulting in death, using a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence that resulted in death, and making false statements to a federal agent.

According to the Superseding Indictment, SCOTT and KIEFFER attempted to take money belonging to Campus Federal Credit Union on May 31, 2017, using force, violence, and intimidation. The Superseding Indictment alleges that SCOTT and KIEFFER used firearms in committing the robbery and charges them with death of James McBride. If convicted of the attempt bank robbery, SCOTT and KIEFFER face a mandatory life sentence or death. The Superseding Indictment also charges SCOTT and KIEFFER with using a firearm during and in relation to the robbery, which carries a penalty of up to life in prison or death. Finally, the Superseding Indictment alleges that SCOTT, about a week after the robbery, lied to federal agents about having lost his phone and about his whereabouts on the day of the robbery. If convicted, SCOTT faces up to five years in prison on each of the false statement counts.

