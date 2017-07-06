JPSO: Lakeside Mall robbery was falsely reported

An armed robbery that was reported Saturday at Lakeside Mall has turned out to be a hoax, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Newell Normand. Normand says the teenager who made the claim that he was robbed by two men in the mall's parking lot made up the story, Seventeen-year-old Jacoby J. Davis of Laplace reportedly told investigators that one of the men reached for his waistband and ordered him to give up $100. Davis also claimed that he chased the suspects to Athania Parkway and Veterans where he says one of the suspects jumped out of their car and began firing at him. No one was injured. Crime Scene technicians located several spent .45 caliber shell casings lying in the street on Athania Pkwy.

Normand says investigators didn't believe his story and conducted follow-up interviews. The sheriff says Davis eventually told investigators that he encountered a group of suspects inside of the parking garage playing a betting game. He reportedly told investigators the gambling game consisted of a blackboard with three bottle caps and a small ball of "weed" hidden underneath one of the caps. According to detectives, Davis says he no longer wanted to play, at which point the men removed the money he had in the hand and fled. A detective noted during his interview with Davis that he refuted claims he reportedly made to the patrol officers who took the initial report. Davis refused to answer any additional questions regarding this investigation. As a result of his findings, Jacoby was issued a misdemeanor summons for criminal mischief/false reporting and gambling in public.

