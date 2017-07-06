Mother of slain Loomis employee says she's grateful for indictments

The family of a murdered armored truck employee says they're grateful police have arrested and indicted two suspects in the case.

"I'm glad that someone is hopefully going to pay for it," said the victim's mother, Diane McBride. "Kind of reopens a lot of stuff. I am very grateful that they were able to catch them, that they're where they belong."

The U.S. attorney's office announced Thursday that Deltoine Scott and Jerome Kieffer were both indicted by a federal grand jury for attempted bank robbery and the murder of 33-year-old Jimmy McBride. The Loomis employee was killed May 31 at the Campus Federal Credit Union on Tulane Avenue. He was ambushed by two gunmen while servicing an ATM.

At a news conference Thursday, the NOPD and the FBI released very few details about the case, but the NOPD chief did say it was good detective work that led them to Scott and Kieffer - not a tip.

"Pure investigative work and boots on the ground, men and women of both the FBI and NOPD working with the U.S. attorney's office to make sure we turn over every rock, make sure we look at every single person, ask the right people the right questions and make sure we gather all the information that's available. We did that. We believe there's more. This is still an open investigation," said Superintendent Michael Harrison.

According to the federal indictment, Scott is accused of lying to a federal agent when he was questioned about his whereabouts, his cell phone and the truck he was driving that day.

"This isn't the only case that we've solved, and it's not the only case that we will solve going forward. Our commitment to the City of New Orleans and the State of Louisiana is complete. We will not stop until we get control of the violent crime element in this city," said FBI Assistant Special Agent in Charge Dan Evans.

McBride's mother says her son was tough and a hard worker who fought cancer for 13 years. She says when he died, he was just trying to make a life for himself and his wife.

"He was just a great kid, he would do anything for his family," said Diane McBride. "Jimmy did nothing but just work hard his entire life and fought cancer. Then when that was gone, he would work two or three jobs at a time just to make a living. It just doesn't make sense."

If convicted, both suspects could face life in prison or the death penalty.

