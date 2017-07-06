Mother of slain Loomis employee says she's grateful for indictments

The family of a murdered armored truck employee says they're grateful police have arrested and indicted two suspects in the case.more>>
The family of a murdered armored truck employee says they're grateful police have arrested and indicted two suspects in the case.more>>
An arrest has been made in the death of a Loomis armored transport employee who was gunned down May 31 at a Mid-City bank.more>>
An arrest has been made in the death of a Loomis armored transport employee who was gunned down May 31 at a Mid-City bank.more>>
An armed robbery that was reported Saturday at Lakeside Mall didn't happen the way the teenager originally reported it to investigators.more>>
An armed robbery that was reported Saturday at Lakeside Mall didn't happen the way the teenager originally reported it to investigators.more>>
Mayor Mitch Landrieu delivers his State of the City address.more>>
Mayor Mitch Landrieu delivers his State of the City address.more>>
“Usually I feel more unsafe on the other side of campus,” says Vinaya Nachampassas. At Palmer and Lasalle Streets, steps away from Loyola’s campus, police say an armed man carjacked a 57 year old woman early Thursday morning.more>>
“Usually I feel more unsafe on the other side of campus,” says Vinaya Nachampassas. At Palmer and Lasalle Streets, steps away from Loyola’s campus, police say an armed man carjacked a 57 year old woman early Thursday morning.more>>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.more>>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.more>>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.more>>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.more>>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.more>>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.more>>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.more>>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.more>>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.more>>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.more>>
The father of a 4-year-old killed in the tragic Lake Belton houseboat accident has died, according to Temple Police.more>>
The father of a 4-year-old killed in the tragic Lake Belton houseboat accident has died, according to Temple Police.more>>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.more>>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.more>>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.more>>
Two 18-year-old girls were arrested by Myrtle Beach Police Wednesday after police received Snapchat video of them trespassing at Myrtle Waves Water Park after hours, eating Italian ice cups without paying for them, and admitting to jumping the fence and going down the park’s water slides.more>>
Officials confirm Governor Kay Ivey has fired four cabinet members and her Press Secretary Eileen Jones.more>>
Officials confirm Governor Kay Ivey has fired four cabinet members and her Press Secretary Eileen Jones.more>>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.more>>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.more>>