Coming in at #13 is yet another new face, defensive end Alex Okafor. It's no secret the Saints' biggest defensive flaw in 2016 was a lack of a pass rush off the edge. That's where Okafor comes in. One look at the film study Okafor is noticeably quicker than any defensive lineman currently on the Saints roster.

The former Arizona Cardinal is also betting on himself this year after signing a one-year contract with the Saints this offseason. Hopefully, that turns out to be a win-win for both sides. The Saints get a motivated Okafor going into a contract year, while Okafor sets himself up for a monster contract with a big season.

