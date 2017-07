At #12 on our countdown is linebacker Danell Ellerbe. When healthy Ellerbe is arguably the top linebacker on the Saints' roster. It's just that he isn't healthy all that often. In two season in New Orleans, he's missed 17 games.

During OTA's Ellerbe broke a bone in his foot which sidelined him once again. He's expected back in time for training camp. He'll likley return to the starting line at weakside linebacker once he's healthy. However, if his health becomes an issue again, then his future with the club could be in jeopardy.

