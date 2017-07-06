JPSO investigates possible accidental shooting death of 14-year-old Harvey boy

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death Thursday of a 14-year-old Harvey boy that may have been accidental.

According to Sheriff Newell Normand, at about 5:40 p.m. officers responded to a 911 call of someone shot in the 2400 block of Alex Kornman Drive. Responding officers searched the area but were unable to find a victim.

Officers went to West Jefferson Medical Center to see if anyone arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. They learned that 14-year-old Trennen Robinson, of South Woodbine Street in Harvey, had arrived at WJMC by private car with from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Robinson was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.

While canvassing the area of the 2400 block of Alex Kornman, officers found a witness who said they heard one gunshot in an upstairs apartment. Homicide detectives located a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun with a single spent shell casing and a live round in a bedroom of the apartment.

Homicide detectives are questioning a 16-year-old male who said he was with the victim when the shooting occurred. He told investigators they were both in the upstairs bedroom of the apartment when Robinson began handling the gun and it discharged, striking him in the stomach.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.