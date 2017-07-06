JPSO investigates possible accidental shooting death of 14-year- - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

JPSO investigates possible accidental shooting death of 14-year-old Harvey boy

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: Google Source: Google
HARVEY, LA (WVUE) -

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the shooting death Thursday of a 14-year-old Harvey boy that may have been accidental.

According to Sheriff Newell Normand, at about 5:40 p.m. officers responded to a 911 call of someone shot in the 2400 block of Alex Kornman Drive. Responding officers searched the area but were unable to find a victim. 

Officers went to West Jefferson Medical Center to see if anyone arrived at the hospital with a gunshot wound. They learned that 14-year-old Trennen Robinson, of South Woodbine Street in Harvey, had arrived at WJMC by private car with from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Robinson was pronounced dead shortly after he arrived.  

While canvassing the area of the 2400 block of Alex Kornman, officers found a witness who said they heard one gunshot in an upstairs apartment. Homicide detectives located a .40-caliber semi-automatic handgun with a single spent shell casing and a live round in a bedroom of the apartment.

Homicide detectives are questioning a 16-year-old male who said he was with the victim when the shooting occurred. He told investigators they were both in the upstairs bedroom of the apartment when Robinson began handling the gun and it discharged, striking him in the stomach.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsMore>>

  • JPSO investigates possible accidental shooting death of 14-year-old Harvey boy

    JPSO investigates possible accidental shooting death of 14-year-old Harvey boy

    The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent accidental shooting death Thursday of a 14-year-old boy in Harvey. 

    more>>

    The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent accidental shooting death Thursday of a 14-year-old boy in Harvey. 

    more>>

  • Nicondra: Hot and rainy pattern settles in

    Nicondra: Hot and rainy pattern settles in

    Summer doldrums are settling into Southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.

    more>>

    Summer doldrums are settling into Southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.

    more>>

  • Ranking the Saints: #12 Dannell Ellerbe

    Ranking the Saints: #12 Dannell Ellerbe

    Ranking the Saints: #12 Dannell Ellerbe (Source: Nola.com)Ranking the Saints: #12 Dannell Ellerbe (Source: Nola.com)
    At #12 on our countdown is linebacker Danell Ellerbe. When healthy Ellerbe is arguably the top linebacker on the Saints' roster. It's just that he isn't healthy all that often. In two season in New Orleans, he's missed 17 games. During OTA's Ellerbe broke a bone in his foot which sidelined him once again. He's expected back in time for training camp. He'll likley return to the starting line at weakside linebacker once he's healthy. However, if his health becomes an issue again, ...more>>
    At #12 on our countdown is linebacker Danell Ellerbe. When healthy Ellerbe is arguably the top linebacker on the Saints' roster. It's just that he isn't healthy all that often. In two season in New Orleans, he's missed 17 games. During OTA's Ellerbe broke a bone in his foot which sidelined him once again. He's expected back in time for training camp. He'll likley return to the starting line at weakside linebacker once he's healthy. However, if his health becomes an issue again, ...more>>
    •   
Powered by Frankly