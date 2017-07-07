Two people shot in the Seventh Ward

The shooting happened near the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and North Rocheblave Street.more>>
A local doctor has a prescription for happiness: Count your chickens before they hatch! Dr. Brobson Lutz treats patients in the city, but his country side shows up all over the side shows up all over the Central Business District.more>>
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating the apparent accidental shooting death Thursday of a 14-year-old boy in Harvey.more>>
Summer doldrums are settling into Southeast Louisiana and the Gulf Coast.more>>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.more>>
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.more>>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.more>>
Officials with the South Carolina Department of Corrections say 46-year-old Jimmy Causey has been captured.more>>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.more>>
A woman is in custody after her husband and four children were found dead at their home in Loganville. Another child was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.more>>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.more>>
She was lost while on vacation in Holden Beach, so now her owners are back home in Taylorsville and can’t look for her in the place where she went missing.more>>
A 911 operator is on administrative leave pending an investigation into the way she allegedly handled an emergency call. A witness says she hung up on him while he was trying to report what he believed to be a beating and kidnapping.more>>
A federal judge has denied an emergency motion filed by the State of Hawaii that would broaden the familial exceptions to President Trump's travel ban.more>>
