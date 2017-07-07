Two people shot in the Seventh Ward - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Two people shot in the Seventh Ward

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Two people were shot early Friday morning in the Seventh Ward.

According to initial New Orleans Police Department reports, two people were shot near the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and North Rocheblave Street.

No further information is currently available.

