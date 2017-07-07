Your Weather Authority: Rain chances on the rise

Another typical summer day is in store with afternoon highs climbing into the low-90s and feeling much warmer thanks to the humidity.

Most rain activity will take place from late morning through the afternoon. Overnight, mostly dry skies are expected with lows only falling to the mid to upper 70s.

The strong high pressure that kept rain chances low earlier in the week will continue to erode over the weekend.

That will bring an even greater increase in scattered showers and storms lasting into early next week.

Expect some heavy downpours and lightning. The increased rain will knock highs down a degree or two into the upper 80s to near 90 through the weekend.

