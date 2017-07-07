Accidental shooting in Harvey leaves 14-year-old dead

A 14-year-old boy was killed in what investigators are currently calling an accidental shooting.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office homicide detectives have questioned another teenager who was at the scene when the shooting happened.

The two teenagers were in the bedroom of the apartment in the 2400 block of Alex Kornman Drive when the gun went off.

Neighbors heard the shot and called police around 5:40 p.m. Thursday.

When officers arrived, they initially could not find the victim.

Trennen Robinson, 14, later arrived at West Jefferson Medical Center in a private vehicle.

The Robinson arrived, he was suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.

Robinson was later pronounced dead after he arrived at the hospital.

Detectives later found a .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun in the apartment. Next to the gun was one spent shell and a live round.

Detectives questioned a 16-year-old who said he was with Robinson when he was shot.

The teenager told police he and Robinson were in the apartment when Robinson started handling the gun and it went off, accidentally hitting himself in the stomach.

Even though homicide detectives are investigating, the shooting remains classified as accidental.

