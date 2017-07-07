Accidental shooting in Harvey leaves 14-year-old dead

Slidell Police arrested two men they say brutally beat a 73-year-old man during what they call a road rage incident.more>>
Slidell Police arrested two men they say brutally beat a 73-year-old man during what they call a road rage incident.more>>
A 14-year-old boy was killed in what investigators are currently calling an accidental shooting.more>>
A 14-year-old boy was killed in what investigators are currently calling an accidental shooting.more>>
The average American two-year-old spends two hours a day in front of a screen, whether it’s a television, computer, smartphone, or tablet.more>>
The average American two-year-old spends two hours a day in front of a screen, whether it’s a television, computer, smartphone, or tablet.more>>
Another typical summer day is in store with afternoon highs climbing into the low-90s and feeling much warmer thanks to the humidity.more>>
Another typical summer day is in store with afternoon highs climbing into the low-90s and feeling much warmer thanks to the humidity.more>>
The shooting happened near the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and North Rocheblave Street.more>>
The shooting happened near the intersection of St. Bernard Avenue and North Rocheblave Street.more>>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.more>>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.more>>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.more>>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.more>>
South Carolina prison officials say cell phones and possibly a drone were used to help a Lieber Correctional inmate escape from the facility Tuesday night.more>>
South Carolina prison officials say cell phones and possibly a drone were used to help a Lieber Correctional inmate escape from the facility Tuesday night.more>>
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.more>>
A woman accused in the fatal stabbing of her husband and four children at their home in Loganville appeared in court Friday morning.more>>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.more>>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.more>>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.more>>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.more>>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.more>>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.more>>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.more>>
A Mississippi store owner opened fire on two teenagers that police say were trying to break in.more>>
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.more>>
Sixty feet below the surface of the Gulf of Mexico, miles off the coast of Alabama, there's a window into a wild and ancient world man never knew before.more>>