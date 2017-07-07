Elderly man beaten during road rage incident

Slidell Police arrested two men they say brutally beat a 73-year-old man during what they call a road rage incident.

It happened Thursday, July 6, shortly before noon at the intersection of Reine Avenue and Old Spanish Trail.

Police officers were called to the scene after a witness reported seeing two young men beating an elderly man, who was still in his vehicle.

Officers say they found the victim disoriented a short distance away from the attack with severe injuries. They say they found the suspects, Brett McCraney, 19, and Adonis Young, 26, hiding in a nearby house.

Police say McCraney told them he and Young were almost hit by the elderly man as they tried to walk across the street. Police say McCraney said they started yelling at the man, who then pulled over to the side of the road.

McCraney and Young apparently took that as a sign of aggression and told police they reacted. McCraney said he felt he had "to defend his territory" and "show him what was up."

Police say McCraney began to beat the elderly man as he was seated in the driver's seat and that Young opened the passenger side door and also beat the victim.

"This is a heinous act. There is no excuse or explanation that can justify the actions of these two men. We will work closely with the district attorney's office to ensure this case is prosecuted to the full extent of the law, " Slidell Police Chief Randy Fandal said.

The victim suffered severe facial injuries and had to be taken to University Medical Center in New Orleans. He is unable to remember the details of the attack.

McCraney and Young are both booked with second-degree battery and disturbing the peace. Police say more charges could follow due to the age of the victim and the suspects could face enhanced penalties.

