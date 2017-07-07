New Orleans man arrested on 30 Counts of child pornography

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a New Orleans man on charges of possession and distribution of sexual abuse images of children.more>>
Slidell Police arrested two men they say brutally beat a 73-year-old man during what they call a road rage incident.more>>
A 14-year-old boy was killed in what investigators are currently calling an accidental shooting.more>>
The average American two-year-old spends two hours a day in front of a screen, whether it’s a television, computer, smartphone, or tablet.more>>
Another typical summer day is in store with afternoon highs climbing into the low-90s and feeling much warmer thanks to the humidity.more>>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.more>>
After weeks of build-up, President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet at an international summit in Germany.more>>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.more>>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.more>>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.more>>
U.S. officials say the United States and Russia have reached agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria.more>>
Police are on the scene of a standoff and hostage situation at the Wells Fargo location at 2675 Windy Hill Road in Marietta.more>>
Enedina Vance posted the picture to Facebook with a description saying "I made her, I own her." The post ends with a string of hashtags, including "#sarcasm."more>>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.more>>
