New Orleans man arrested on 30 Counts of child pornography - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

New Orleans man arrested on 30 Counts of child pornography

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Nicolas Varela, 28 (Source: La. Attorney Gen. Jeff Landry) Nicolas Varela, 28 (Source: La. Attorney Gen. Jeff Landry)
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a New Orleans man on charges of possession and distribution of sexual abuse images of children. 

Nicolas Varela, 28, was booked on 30 counts of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children. He was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Prison following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s CCU and the New Orleans Police Department. 

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly