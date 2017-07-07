New Orleans man arrested on 30 Counts of child pornography

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a New Orleans man on charges of possession and distribution of sexual abuse images of children.

Nicolas Varela, 28, was booked on 30 counts of Sexual Abuse Images/Videos of Children. He was arrested and booked into the Orleans Parish Prison following a joint investigation between the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation’s CCU and the New Orleans Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.