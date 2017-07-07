Washington Parish firefighter killed while responding to a fire

Rhonda Varnado was responding to a call when she was involved in an accident in the Mt. Pisgah Community.more>>
Rhonda Varnado was responding to a call when she was involved in an accident in the Mt. Pisgah Community.more>>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a New Orleans man on charges of possession and distribution of sexual abuse images of children.more>>
Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Cyber Crime Unit has arrested a New Orleans man on charges of possession and distribution of sexual abuse images of children.more>>
Slidell Police arrested two men they say brutally beat a 73-year-old man during what they call a road rage incident.more>>
Slidell Police arrested two men they say brutally beat a 73-year-old man during what they call a road rage incident.more>>
A 14-year-old boy was killed in what investigators are currently calling an accidental shooting.more>>
A 14-year-old boy was killed in what investigators are currently calling an accidental shooting.more>>
The average American two-year-old spends two hours a day in front of a screen, whether it’s a television, computer, smartphone, or tablet.more>>
The average American two-year-old spends two hours a day in front of a screen, whether it’s a television, computer, smartphone, or tablet.more>>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.more>>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.more>>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.more>>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.more>>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.more>>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.more>>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.more>>
Maker of painkiller Opana ER pulling drug off the market at FDA request because of abuse.more>>
Enedina Vance posted the picture to Facebook with a description saying "I made her, I own her." The post ends with a string of hashtags, including "#sarcasm."more>>
Enedina Vance posted the picture to Facebook with a description saying "I made her, I own her." The post ends with a string of hashtags, including "#sarcasm."more>>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.more>>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.more>>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.more>>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.more>>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.more>>
Emergency workers were called to the home in Detroit around 2 a.m. Thursday, when the child was reportedly in cardiac arrest.more>>
Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.more>>
Lisa Michelle Tufts-Hillian, who goes by Missy, had heard about the search for 73-year-old Peggy McDaniel and wanted to help. Her family urged her to stay home because they thought it was too dangerous.more>>