Washington Parish firefighter killed while responding to a fire

A Washington Parish firefighter was killed in an accident Thursday night while responding to a call in Mt. Hermon, according to the Washington Parish Sheriff's Department.

The accident happened around 8:30 p.m near the intersection of Mt. Pisgah Road and Burch Road.

Firefighter Ronda Varnado, 54, a resident of Franklinton, was driving a fully loaded water truck to the scene when at some point the vehicle left the roadway and tipped over, sliding several yards before striking an embankment.

The sheriff's office says the water tank appeared to have broken loose and crashed into the truck cab causing the death of Mrs. Varnado.

Washington Parish Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies, Louisiana State Police and Northshore EMS responded to the scene. Washington Parish deputies conducted the accident investigation since it occurred on a parish road.

The investigation continues pending further analysis of the accident scene and the return of toxicology reports, although impairment is not considered to have been a factor in the accident.

According to a message on the Facebook page of Washington Parish Fire District 6, Varnado, a District 2 firefighter, is the wife of Sgt. Harold Varnado, the School Resource Officer at Franklinton High School.

The statement read:

It is with heavy hearts this morning, that we lower our flags for the District #2 firefighter that lost their life in a LODD accident last night. Our thoughts and prayers go out to WPFD #2 and the family. May god be with you all in this hard time.

