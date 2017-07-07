Man killed in Terrytown car crash

The JPSO investigates a traffic fatality at the intersection of Terry Parkway and Daniels Road in Terrytown

One person has died after a three-car crash in Terrytown Friday, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Police say just after noon, deputies responded to a crash at the intersection of Terry Parkway and Daniels Road.

Deputies found a crash involving three vehicles including a Mercury Grand Marquis, a Dodge Ram pickup, and a Kia minivan.

The driver of the Grand Marquis, an unidentifed male believed to be from Terrytown, was briefly trapped inside the vehicle following the crash, and was seriously injured. He was extricated from the vehicle and transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police say it does not appear that the man was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Dodge Ram, a male resident of Belle Chasse, was uninjured, however a juvenile in the pickup suffered minor injuries.

The female driver of the Kia minivan was uninjured.

