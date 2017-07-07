'All clear' given after Metairie gas leak is repaired

A high-pressure gas leak has been repaired and residents are being allowed back into their homes.

The leak was reported at about 3:30 p.m. at Airline Park Boulevard and West Metairie Avenue, and the immediate area was evacuated, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Fourth District officers closed Airline Park and Merle Street as crews worked to fix the leak.

There were no reports of any injuries.

