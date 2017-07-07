Metairie neighborhood evacuated due gas leak - FOX 8 WVUE New Orleans News, Weather, Sports, Social

Metairie neighborhood evacuated due gas leak

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
Connect
Source: Google Source: Google
METAIRIE, LA (WVUE) -

A high-pressure gas leak has been reported at Airline Park Boulevard and West Metairie Avenue, and the immediate area has been evacuated, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

Fourth District officers have closed Airline Park and Merle Street as crews work to fix the leak.

There are no reports of any injuries.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly