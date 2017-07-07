Heads up for drivers: Interstate closures this weekend

In just a couple of hours, part of Interstate 610 will be off limits to drivers. It’s just one of the areas affected by this weekend's construction. Drivers coming back from Baton Rouge can also expect delays.

I-10 East at Airline will close near Sorrento for repairs to the bridge. Commuters traveling from Baton Rouge to New Orleans will have to exit at Airline, and then get back on I-10 east near Highway 641.

The closure starts Friday (July 7) at 9 p.m., and the work should be done by Monday at 5 a.m.

Also, there will be double lane closures on 610 East and West between St. Bernard and Canal Boulevard. Westbound lanes will shut down Friday from 10 p.m. until Saturday at 7 a.m.

Eastbound lanes will close Saturday at 10 p.m. until Sunday at 7 a.m. For an alternate route, take I-10 through downtown.

