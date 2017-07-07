N.O. mayor wants emissions cut in half by 2030

A high-pressure gas leak has been reported at Airline Park Boulevard and West Metairie Avenue, and the immediate area has been evacuated.more>>
On Friday (July 07) just after 1 p.m., the Kenner Police Department received multiple 911 telephone calls reporting that a man had been shot in the face.more>>
Friday, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu released the city's Climate Action Strategy in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions in the city by 50 percent by 2030, but not everyone is on board with the plan.more>>
In just a couple of hours, part of Interstate 610 will be off limits to drivers. It’s just one of the areas affected by this weekend's construction. Drivers coming back from Baton Rouge can also expect delays.more>>
The Pearl Wine Company on Orleans near Bayou St. John is dealing with a repeat customer they don’t appreciate - a booze bandit.more>>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.more>>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.more>>
After her plea on Facebook to find her long-lost brother in South Carolina went viral, Nicole Belkin's wish came true and she met him for the very first time.more>>
He was the first inmate to testify against Alabama's prison system in a lawsuit over mental-health care. 10 days later he was dead. Jamie Wallace's apparent suicide was the final chapter in a sad, broken life. This is his story and legacy.more>>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.more>>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.more>>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.more>>
A lawsuit, filed by a wounded officers in the deadly ambush shooting of Baton Rouge law enforcement, accuses Black Lives Matter and five of the movement's leaders of inciting violence that led to a gunman's deadly ambush of law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge last summer.more>>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.more>>
