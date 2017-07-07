Kenner Police: Man shot in face refuses to cooperate with officers

On Friday (July 07) just after 1 p.m., the Kenner Police Department received multiple 911 telephone calls reporting that a man had been shot in the face.

Officers located the 20-year-old man in the 4300 block of Georgia Avenue. The victim was alert and refused to cooperate or provide details about the shooting to police.

Officers then followed a trail of blood that led them to the 4200 block of Florida Avenue, where it is believe the shooting occurred.

The victim was taken to a local hospital.

Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser urges anyone with information about the shooting to call Kenner Police Detective Devin Diedling at (504) 712-2304 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

