Kenner Police: Man shot in face refuses to cooperate with office

Kenner Police: Man shot in face refuses to cooperate with officers

Written by: FOX8Live.com Staff
KENNER, LA (WVUE) -

On Friday (July 07) just after 1 p.m., the Kenner Police Department received multiple 911 telephone calls reporting that a man had been shot in the face.

Officers located the 20-year-old man in the 4300 block of Georgia Avenue. The victim was alert and refused to cooperate or provide details about the shooting to police. 

Officers then followed a trail of blood that led them to the 4200 block of Florida Avenue, where it is believe the shooting occurred. 

The victim was taken to a local hospital. 

Kenner Police Chief Michael Glaser urges anyone with information about the shooting to call Kenner Police Detective Devin Diedling at (504) 712-2304 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111. 

