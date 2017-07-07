FOX 8 Exclusive: Sen. John Kennedy wants NOPD to implement 'Stop, Question & Frisk'

In a Fox 8 Exclusive, U.S. Senator John Kennedy reveals he wants New Orleans Police officers to implement a controversial stop and frisk policy. He calls crime in the city a crisis almost of Katrina-like proportions.more>>
A 16-year-old has been arrested in the Thursday shooting death of a Harvey teen, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The suspect, who is not being identified because of his age, was booked with negligent homicide and being a juvenile in possession of a firearm. Investigators said the teen confessed to the shooting death of 14-year-old Trennen Robinson in the 2400 block of Alex Kornman Drive. Initially, the teen told deputies that Robinson shot himself by acciden...more>>
A high-pressure gas leak has been reported at Airline Park Boulevard and West Metairie Avenue, and the immediate area has been evacuated.more>>
On Friday (July 07) just after 1 p.m., the Kenner Police Department received multiple 911 telephone calls reporting that a man had been shot in the face.more>>
Friday, New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu released the city's Climate Action Strategy in an attempt to reduce carbon emissions in the city by 50 percent by 2030, but not everyone is on board with the plan.more>>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.more>>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.more>>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.more>>
The cars driven in a fatal crash involving tennis star Venus Williams could be examined by experts next week.more>>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.more>>
Police responding to reports of a stabbing say they've found four young children and a man dead inside a home in an Atlanta suburb.more>>
A year-and-a-half investigation has yielded the arrests of 47 suspected drug dealers. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics at the helm of the multi-county drug round-up focusing on southwest and south central Mississippi.more>>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.more>>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.more>>
