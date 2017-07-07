5 things to do this weekend: July 7 - 9

Summer is setting in, but it will be gone before you know it. So, get out and take advantage of these great summer events. Check out our top picks for what's happening around the area.

Tipitina's Foundation Free Fridays Concert Series

Friday, July 7

One of the summer’s best music events, Foundation Free Fridays, kicks off your weekend with a free concert. This Friday features New Orleans Suspects and John Mooney taking the stage starting at 10 p.m. Proceeds go toward the Tipitina’s Foundation. Patrons must be 21 or older to enter with valid ID.

San Fermin en Nueva Orleans (Running of the Bulls)

Friday, July 7 – Sunday, July 9

At the New Orleans version of Spain’s famous bull-running event, local roller derby team the Big Easy Rollergirls chase participants in the streets with plastic bats. Other activities surrounding the main event include a pre-party, a post-race celebration immediately following the run itself, and a Sunday tapas brunch with a Hemmingway look-alike contest. If you’re planning to run, here are a few tips that might help you survive the “Rollerbulls.”

Roger Waters - Us + Them Tour

Saturday, July 8

Overwhelming demand for a New Orleans tour date brings the Pink Floyd icon to the Smoothie King Center on Saturday at 8 p.m. The show will feature highlights from Roger Water’s body of work including some of Pink Floyd’s greatest hits plus some new song and solo work. Tickets start at $32, plus applicable fees.

Bridge House/Grace House's Annual Mr. Legs XVII

Saturday, July 8

Who has the best legs in New Orleans? You be the judge. The annual Mr. Legs Pageant gives contestants the chance to strut their stuff for a good cause. The event kicks off at 6 p.m. at Generations Hall. Guests will enjoy food, music and a complimentary bar from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are $40 in advance at $50 at the door.

Culinary Fight Club New Orleans: The Pitmaster

Sunday, July 9

Grill masters battle it out to become the best pitmaster in town. Central City BBQ hosts the event on Sunday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Cast your taster’s choice vote to crown the first “Culinary Fight Club NOLA Pitmaster Champ.” You might even pick up some barbecue tricks along the way. Taster tickets cost $40.

