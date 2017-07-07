JPSO: Teen confesses to accidental shooting death of Harvey 14-year-old

A 16-year-old has been arrested in the Thursday shooting death of a Harvey teen, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, who is not being identified because of his age, was booked with negligent homicide and being a juvenile in possession of a firearm.

Investigators said the teen confessed to the shooting death of 14-year-old Trennen Robinson in the 2400 block of Alex Kornman Drive. Initially, the teen told deputies that Robinson shot himself by accident. However, in an second interview Friday, the 16-year-old told investigators that he asked Robinson if he could examine the handgun while both were in an upstairs bedroom.

According to the teenager, while handling the weapon, he accidentally fired a single round, hitting Robinson in the stomach. The 16-year-old said he lied about the incident because he was afraid.

The teen is currently jailed at Rivarde Detention Center.

