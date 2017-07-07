Kenner mayor orders investigation after explosive claims about Housing Authority

In a letter alleging a host of improprieties and policy violations, a Kenner attorney resigned Friday from the Kenner Housing Authority, and the Kenner mayor ordered an investigation into her accusations.

In her resignation letter to Mayor Ben Zahn, Connie Montgomery detailed numerous concerns, including "violations that place KHA (Kenner Housing Authority) at substantial risk of suit by contractors who had their contracts cancelled, employees who were hired illegally, civil service employees who were harassed and mistreated and sanctions from the Office of Attorney General."

“These allegations are very disturbing,” Zahn said in a news release. “Though we have no control over the operations of the board, as Mayor I am responsible for nominating the board members.”

With Montgomery’s resignation, the five-member board has only two remaining members, short of the required three members necessary to take any official action.

“I need to determine if these allegations are true before taking steps to remove or replace board members,” Zahn said.

Zahn said he has directed the city attorney’s office to confer with Police Chief Michael Glaser, officials at the local FBI office, the Jefferson Parish district attorney’s office, the state Legislative Auditor’s Office, the state attorney general’s office and the acting U.S. attorney.

In addition, Zahn has asked Kenner Internal Auditor Adam Campo to investigate the matter, as well as earlier accusations made by the Housing Authority’s executive director against certain board members.

“We must move quickly as this organization provides vital services to some of our most at-risk citizens," Zahn said. "Considering that complaints are coming from all sides, it may be necessary to start from scratch and rebuild this organization from the ground up.”

