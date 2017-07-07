Kenner mayor orders investigation after explosive claims about Housing Authority

In a letter alleging a host of improprieties and policy violations, a Kenner attorney resigned Friday from the Kenner Housing Authority, and the Kenner mayor ordered an investigation into her accusations.more>>
In a Fox 8 Exclusive, U.S. Senator John Kennedy reveals he wants New Orleans Police officers to implement a controversial stop and frisk policy. He calls crime in the city a crisis almost of Katrina-like proportions.more>>
A 16-year-old has been arrested in the Thursday shooting death of a Harvey teen, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The suspect, who is not being identified because of his age, was booked with negligent homicide and being a juvenile in possession of a firearm. Investigators said the teen confessed to the shooting death of 14-year-old Trennen Robinson in the 2400 block of Alex Kornman Drive. Initially, the teen told deputies that Robinson shot himself by acciden...more>>
A high-pressure gas leak has been reported at Airline Park Boulevard and West Metairie Avenue, and the immediate area has been evacuated.more>>
On Friday (July 07) just after 1 p.m., the Kenner Police Department received multiple 911 telephone calls reporting that a man had been shot in the face.more>>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.more>>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.more>>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.more>>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.more>>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.more>>
Four horse racing jockeys have been arrested following an incident in a locker room at Delta Downs, authorities with Louisiana State Police said. Troop D spokesman James Anderson said jockeys went from throwing buckets of ice water on a juvenile male, who was a licensed racing employee, and spraying shaving cream on him to throwing hot sauce on his genitals and posting a picture to Facebook. "Troopers conducted an investigation into the allegations and determined jockeys a...more>>
The South Carolina Department of Corrections says a fugitive who escaped from the maximum-security Lieber Correctional Institution this week planned it with a contraband cell phone and used tools likely delivered via drone to cut his way through the prison fences.more>>
The Alabama Department of Public Health is sending out a warning tonight: avoid the ocean and other bodies of water if you have large cuts.more>>
