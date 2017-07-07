Family member speaks out after elderly man is beaten in road rage incident

The manager of a St. Roch neighborhood bar says an armed robber violently attacked a bartender - even after he'd gotten the money he came for.more>>
“This wasn’t a fight. This was a beating of a 73 year old man on Old Spanish Trail by two young punks,” says Chief Randy Fandal.more>>
In a letter alleging a host of improprieties and policy violations, a Kenner attorney resigned Friday from the Kenner Housing Authority, and the Kenner mayor ordered an investigation into her accusations.more>>
In a Fox 8 Exclusive, U.S. Senator John Kennedy reveals he wants New Orleans Police officers to implement a controversial stop and frisk policy. He calls crime in the city a crisis almost of Katrina-like proportions.more>>
A 16-year-old has been arrested in the Thursday shooting death of a Harvey teen, according to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. The suspect, who is not being identified because of his age, was booked with negligent homicide and being a juvenile in possession of a firearm. Investigators said the teen confessed to the shooting death of 14-year-old Trennen Robinson in the 2400 block of Alex Kornman Drive. Initially, the teen told deputies that Robinson shot himself by acciden...more>>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.more>>
A Memphis restaurant deleted its social media presence after publicly shaming a customer who gave the restaurant a bad review.more>>
A prison employee has been fired after an inmate, who is now in custody, escaped from the Lieber Correctional Institution in Ridgeville.more>>
According to Gulf Coast News Today, a 70-year-old Mississippi woman started getting symptoms after fishing off the Fairhope Pier.more>>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.more>>
A woman drowned in a Bartlett pool during a Fourth of July party.more>>
A story that has made headlines in East Texas for the past three years is know being told to America in a new TV episode on Investigation Discovery.more>>
Crews are working to clear derailed cars after 2 trains collided in Jefferson, TX Friday morning.more>>
