Victim's dog sends would-be armed robber running

The New Orleans Police Department says an armed robbery was stopped with the help of the victim's dog Friday night.

The victims told police that they were getting out of their vehicles in the 2900 block of Grand Route St. John just before 9 p.m. when they were approached by a unknown black male with a gun. The suspect demanded money from the two victims who told him that they did not have any.

Police say during the incident, the female victim managed to open the back door of her vehicle and let her dog out. She then gave the dog an attack command causing the suspect the flee the scene empty handed.

The incident remains under investigation.

