Man shoots attacker in Treme

New Orleans Police are investigating an assault and shooting in the Treme neighborhood.

Police say the incident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 1300 block of Ursulines Avenue.

According to the victim, he was walking when he was suddenly body slammed to the ground by an unknown black male. Because he says that he feared for his life, he told the man that he was armed.

Police says the victim then pulled his gun from his waist and shot the suspect three times. The suspect then fled the scene while reaching for his waistband.

The victim told police that he still feared for his life and chased the suspect while shooting at him.

The suspect was taken to a local hospital by EMS where his condition is currently unknown.

Police say the victim has a concealed weapon permit and was not arrested. But police added that the shooting is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.