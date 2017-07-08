NOPD searching for woman reported missing from Portage St.

The New Orleans Police Department is asking for the public’s help locating a woman reported missing from her home.

Police are searching for 18-year-old Tyranika Bell.

Bell’s mother told police that she last saw her at their home in the 100 block of Portage Street before she went to sleep around 11:30 p.m. Friday. When she woke up around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Tyranika was no longer there.

Bell is described as 5’7” and weighs 165 pounds. She was last seen wearing a purple t-shirt and black leggings. Bell’s hair is currently dyed purple and is known to wear a nose ring.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tyranika Bell, contact any Third District Detective at (504) 658-6030 or 911.

