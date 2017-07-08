FFF: It's LSU Football prediction time, and some thoughts on New Orleans hamburgers

In this edition of FFF, I focus on the LSU Tigers in 2017, and a legendary hamburger spot in New Orleans.

FOOTBALL

Most of the summer I've been asked two questions. "How will the Saints do this season?" and "How will LSU do this season?" With Saints training camp not starting until July 26th, I'll table that discussion a few weeks. With SEC Media Days starting in Hoover on Monday, and yours truly being in attendance, let's focus on the Tigers in 2017.

First off, I'll admit it, I was wrong on LSU in 2016. I thought with Fournette in the fold, and a veteran-laden defense, the Tigers would fight for a national title. Well, I was dead-wrong. Miles got fired, and LSU ended their campaign at the Buffalo Wild Wings Bowl, not in the College Football Playoff.

In 2017, I'm not making the same mistake. Yes, I think the Tigers will win some big games, but they won't be in Atlanta for the SEC Championship Game come December. I just don't think they can win two massive road games in early October and early November. On October 7 LSU will enter "The Swamp" undefeated, and leave with their first loss. The second defeat will come at the hands of the Tide. Alabama owns a six-game winning streak against LSU, and I see it going to seven in Tuscaloosa.

A 10-2 regular season is pretty good in Coach O's first full season as head coach. That's a top-ten ranking, and a New Year's bowl. I know it's all about titles with the fans, but this is a positive if they can finish with only two losses.

FÚTBOL

Last year in this space I predicted Manchester United would win the English Premier League title for 2016/17. Just like my LSU prognostication, I was totally wrong. Maybe I should cool off on the forecasting business. Well, let's not get crazy, I love predictions!

In 2017/18 I'm going back to the Manchester United bandwagon. Last year the Red Devils signed Paul Pogba to much fanfare. The French star performed strongly, but he alone can't deliver a title. Now one of his best friends steps in, Romelu Lukaku, and I think his addition could be the difference in the trophy chase. Lukaku is a scorer, and he'll put up big numbers for Man U.

The season kicks off August 13 against West Ham United for the Red Devils. I think it will be the start of a memorable campaign for Manchester United.

FOOD

NOLA.com/Times-Picayune conducted a readers' choice award for the title of best burger in New Orleans. After 3,300 votes were cast, Bud's Broiler took home top billing.

I don't have any problem with Bud's getting the nod. I prefer Company Burger, but everyone has their favorites. The people of New Orleans love eating local, and Bud's fits the bill.

Bud's Broiler was started in 1952 off of the corner of Airline Hwy & Cleary by Mr. Alfred "Bud" Saunders. Right now there's eight locations in the metro New Orleans area. So they're easy to find, and the product always delivers. The one by City Park is a local favorite thanks to their hours. They never close, open 24/7, which is great in a city that rarely sleeps.

