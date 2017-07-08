Nicondra: Another round of storms expected

Stormy weather took center stage across much of the area starting fairly early in the day, but that had an upside as the clouds and rain kept temperatures in check. Most locations made it into the upper 80's by 10 a.m., but are hovering around 80 after showers. More on and off rain will continue through the day. Expect some heavy down pours. The activity will continue through the early evening with plenty of available moisture allowing thunderstorms to build along outflow boundaries of previous storms and an approaching frontal boundary. Some gusty winds of 25-35 miles per hour and lightning are the biggest threats.

Rain chances remain high as promised through the weekend with a weak cold front sinking south into Mississippi. The main air mass difference is dew points and even that line won't make it too far south. The front will stall out to our north, but it gets close enough to provide a focus for showers and thunderstorms especially with the high amount of available moisture across the area. The Storm Prediction Center places our area under a Marginal Risk for severe storms on Saturday. That is the lowest assessment meaning that one or two thunderstorms have the potential to reach the severe thunderstorm criteria of winds above 58 miles per hour and/or hail above one-inch diameter.

-Nicondra Norwood

