Algiers double shooting leaves one dead, one injured

New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting in Algiers that left one person dead and another injured. Officers were called to the scene in the 800 block of Vallette Street, Saturday evening.

According to police the deceased victim, identified as a female, was pronounced dead on the scene. The other victim has been brought to a local hospital for treatment.

We will provide more information as soon as it becomes available.

If you have any information that could help police with this case, you are asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

