Fairgrounds area armed robbery thwarted by two dogs

FOX 8 is honored to take home 14 first place awards at the 2017 Press Club of New Orleans Excellence in Journalism awards show, held Saturday night.more>>
A would be robbery victim Friday night, is crediting her two dogs, with thwarting an armed robber.more>>
New Orleans police are investigating a double shooting in Algiers that left one female dead and another injured.more>>
New Orleans police say a man who body slammed another man in Treme this morning, is recovering from three gunshot wounds, after the victim, turned the tables.more>>
The mother begged people to stop blaming vaccines for her son's death.more>>
A wild brawl caught on camera in Vicksburg. Police say the fight happened Thursday, dragging out to three different neighborhoods.more>>
The Alabama Department of Public Health has issued a warning about bacteria found in waters statewide.more>>
The suspect who led a pursuit with Richland County deputies that ended with him flipping a car with a baby inside the vehicle has been identified and his charged with several crimes, including child endangerment.more>>
