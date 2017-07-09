FOX 8 wins 16 Press Club of New Orleans awards

FOX 8 is honored to take home 14 first place awards at the 2017 Press Club of New Orleans Excellence in Journalism awards show, held Saturday night.

Below is a list of the winners:

Dave McNamara - Photo Essay "Heart of Louisiana: Deadwood",

- Feature Videography "Heart of Louisiana: Grand Pre"

Jim Pennison - General News Videography "Tornado Victim Flag Returned"

FOX 8 Sports - Sports Show "Jim Henderson's Black and Gold Review"

- Sportscast "FOX 8 Sports at 5 p.m."

Lee Zurik, Nancy Decorte, Tom Wright - Public Affairs "Degree of Debt"

Meg Gatto - Breaking News "18 wheeler crashes on interstate"

Lee Zurik, Tom Wright - Business "Economic Incentives"

Lee Zurik, Tom Wright - Education "Pay to Play"

Lee Zurik, Tom Wright - Medical Health "Prescription for Profit"

Lee Zurik, Tom Wright -Government/Political "Convention Center Money"

Lee Zurik, Tom Wright - Investigative "Medical Waste"

Ryan Naquin- General News "Air of Uncertainty"

Natasha Robin- Feature "Like Father, Like Son"

Dannah Sauer, Rhonda Grzych - Newscast "FOX 8 News at 10 p.m."

Lee Zurik - Jim Metcalf Award

