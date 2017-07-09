Police: Victim robbed while attempting to sell cell phone

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating an armed robbery at an Algiers flee market Saturday.

Police say the robbery happened around 2:45 p.m. near the intersection of Behrman Highway and Marr Avenue.

The victim told police that he met up with the suspect at Oakwood Mall to try to sell a cell phone. During the meeting, the suspect realized the screen was broken and they decided to relocate to the flee market.

When they arrived at the flee market, the suspect pulled out a gun and demanded the cell phone. The victim handed over the phone and the suspect fled on foot down Marr Ave. towards General De Gaulle.

If anyone has any information about the robbery, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

Copyright 2017 WVUE. All rights reserved.