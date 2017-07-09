NOPD: Man and juvenile found at the bottom of hotel swimming pool

The New Orleans Police Department say a male and a juvenile female were found at the bottom of a pool at a Mid-City hotel Saturday night.

The incident happened at the Midtown Hotel New Orleans located in the 3900 block of Tulane Avenue.

According to police, a 24-year-old male and a juvenile female were found at the bottom of the swimming pool by hotel staff just before 9 p.m.

Details are limited at this time.

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

