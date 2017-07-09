SPD: Drunk driver attempts to bail fellow drunk driver out of jail

The Slidell Police Department took to Facebook to share an unbelievable story of two DWI arrests Saturday night.

According to the Facebook post, Slidell Police pulled over a vehicle with an intoxicated driver and intoxicated passengers. They arrested the driver for DWI and sent the passengers home in a taxi cab.

Police say a little over an hour later, one of the passengers picked up the vehicle and drove to the Slidell Police station still intoxicated in an attempt to bail out the driver. She was also arrested.

Police continue to warn drivers not to drink and drive. But they also warn to not drink and drive in an attempt to bail out your friend who was arrested for drinking and driving.

