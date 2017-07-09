Nicondra: Scattered storms continue

A weak frontal boundary remains draped over the area and with plenty of available moisture we will continue to look for additional shower and thunderstorms to develop. A layer of drier air in the upper levels will also make the potential for gusty winds a bit higher this afternoon and evening. Temperature wise no big changes with locations that saw clouds and storms staying in the upper 80s while drier spots hit the low to mid 90s. We should see one more day of elevated storm activity before heading back into the true summer doldrums with a 30 to 40 percent chance of rain for the rest of the week.

